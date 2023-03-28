Englewood Ian Friday Boca apartments

These apartments on the northern end of Gasparilla Island near Boca Grande were ripped to shreds by hurricane-force winds from Ian.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County tax appraiser Paul Polk told county commissioners there is good news and bad news for residents and the county’s tax revenue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Paul Polk, Charlotte County property appraiser

Residents who have been unable to live in their homes for at least 30 days because of Hurricane Ian’s damage and can prove damages, will receive a refund on their 2022 property taxes.


