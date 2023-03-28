PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County tax appraiser Paul Polk told county commissioners there is good news and bad news for residents and the county’s tax revenue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Residents who have been unable to live in their homes for at least 30 days because of Hurricane Ian’s damage and can prove damages, will receive a refund on their 2022 property taxes.
Also, those who have had damages and paid for them, can provide invoices to the appraiser’s office.
The stipulation is that they must have already paid their property tax bill in order to apply for the money.
In a slide presentation March 21, Polk gave an example: A homeowner whose dwelling was uninhabitable from 30 days and paid $3,000 in property taxes, would receive a $585 refund.
So far Polk’s office has received 1,500 applications.
“Some were denied and some were approved,” he said.
EagleView Technologies which has a contract with the county, took aerial images which showed that 9,600 homes “have some type of damage and 2,800 will come off the tax rolls,” Polk said.
But there could be more homes eligible for relief, as the aerial images do not show the insides of the homes.
While some photos show the exteriors of some homes were intact following hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the interiors could be a different story, and because of that, the appraiser’s office would not be aware of those homes eligible for assistance.
That is why homeowners should provide photos to the tax appraiser’s office of interior damages that cannot be seen by EagleView whose oblique imagery only captures the outside of the home, rooftop and sides.
Commissioner Chris Constance asked if commercial property owners were eligible to apply for the refund, but Polk said they were not.
However, the county’s tax appraiser’s office would look at damaged commercial property and if determined it sustained severe damages, the property would “be removed from the tax roll,” Polk said.
In driving through the county, Polk said, he still is seeing commercial buildings and businesses that are boarded up.
Although there will be some residential and commercial properties removed from the tax rolls, this is not necessarily bad news for the county, Polk said.
Strong property values and new construction and sales will help to offset revenue losses to some degree, he explained.
He said the county has had “tremendous growth over the past year, with 2,400 new homes.” He said that was up 2,100 from the previous year.
In addition, some 300 new condominiums came onto the market along with several large commercial properties that will going on the tax rolls this year, he said.
In addition, 2022 saw a 17.8% increase of taxable value.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked Polk what is the property tax dollar loss from the 2,800 homes that are off the tax roll, as commissioners would need that information when preparing the county budget.
Polk said it was unknown, but said because land values are increasing and are taxable, “there may be some overlap there.”
Polk said the county is still working on determining 2023 values.
He gave another hypothetical example: a home on the Gulf of Mexico in Boca Grande valued at $3 million to $4 million that was destroyed, would still have a land value of some $2 million.
Polk said although there are going to be missing properties from the 2023 tax roll, new construction and change of ownership, the latter of which would remove homestead exemption from the property, would help to make up for tax losses from properties taken off the tax roll.
After a determination is made that the homeowner’s assessed valuation is lower and/or that the homeowner could not live in the home, the information would be passed on and the refund would come from the tax collector’s office, Polk explained.
He also told commissioners the process post-Ian is “not a one-year event.”
When he assumed his position in 2010, the effects of Hurricane Charley in 2004 were still being felt, Polk said. Some damaged homes were not fixed until years later, he said.
There is an appeal process available for those who have been denied, he said.
For more information and to obtain a form to apply for a property tax refund visit www.ccappraiser.com/HurricaneIanInfo.aspx.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.