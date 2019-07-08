Homeowners in Punta Gorda could be looking at higher property taxes in the next fiscal year.
At Wednesday's regular meeting, the City Council will determine whether to move forward with an increased millage rate for property owners for fiscal year 2019/2020 which begins in October. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at City Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
If approved, a public hearing will be scheduled Sept. 4 at 5:01 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.
The new rate would boost homestead properties' taxable value by 1.9 percent, according to the city's agenda documents for Wednesday.
What does this mean for property owners in the city?
There could be a property tax increase of $33 for homes valued at $150,000 and a $79 increase for homes valued at $300,000.
Despite some tax increases, the millage rate has stayed generally consistent at 3.1969 over the years.
What does the City Council think?
The increase has been a long-time coming for some council members.
"I am continually told by (residents) that they don’t understand why we didn’t do this before," said City Council Member Debby Carey at the July 3 City Council meeting. "I think we have to do this (raise the millage rate) incrementally rather than wait until it’s a crisis and have to hit people really hard (such as after a hurricane)."
Council Member Jaha Cummings echoed Carey's input at the meeting.
At the July 3 meeting, City Manager Howard Kunik did say that this would be the peak millage rate on the table at this time.
"What we are going to recommend (on July 10) is a 'not to exceed' millage rate," Kunik said. "That could always go lower in September."
Why is this City Council meeting only a week after the last?
Most months, the City Council holds its meetings on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The change in July is due to the City Council's annual vacation.
After Wednesday, the next City Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 21.
