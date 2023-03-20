TALLAHASSEE — Most members of the Florida National Guard could be paid to bring in new recruits, as lawmakers expand efforts to bulk up the military in the state.

The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee on Monday unanimously supported a bill (HB 723) that would provide $250 to “recruiting assistants” for each new member referred to the National Guard and an additional $250 upon a recruit’s enlistment.


