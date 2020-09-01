Developers have proposed everything from a wedding venue to the beach party vibe to a high-density, Sunseeker-style resort on the county's vacant waterfront on U.S. 41.
Four of the proposals are from fiercely competing local businesses with members of the same family working with different proposals. Three proposals are from out-of-state companies. That adds up to more than six because one local tie is also out of state. Fishermen's Village owner Jon Larmore submitted a proposal under his Phoenix-based company ArciTerra.
Charlotte County commissioners will hear all six proposals and possibly pick one at their Sept. 8 meeting. They meet at 10 a.m. as the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Authority, 18500 Murdock Circle.
The county's Economic Development office ranked the proposals according to how much money the county would earn. Financial return is competing, however, with the fact that many want to maximize public access to public land. All proposals were required to build a waterfront walkway for public use and maintain access to Live Oak Point Park.
The lowest-ranked project financially and job-wise is a low density barefoot beach bar and restaurant called Whisky Joe's Bar and Grill. This proposal also leaves a lot of space on the ground and in the air. Several Whiskey Joe's are open in the Tampa area. The owner is California-based Specialty Restaurants Corp.
Highest on the list of financial returns is a proposal for retail shops, a 15,000-square-foot restaurant and two 80-unit residential buildings, one hotel and condominiums. That's from Larmore's Arciterra.
One option in-between is a wedding destination with facilities that would be open to the public when not being used for events. That's from New Jersey based Weddings of Distinction.
Two local restaurateurs and developers with long family histories in Punta Gorda submitted three competing proposals.
Harborside Hospitality LLC is proposing a "mid-size food and beverage options," along with an 80-unit hotel or apartment mix. That is from Chris Evans, who owns FM Dons and The Pier restaurants in Punta Gorda. In the first interconnecting twist, Evans' restaurant The Pier is a tenant of Arciterra's at Fishermen's Village, which Evans grandfather built 50 years ago.
Starting off the rush to develop the long-vacant land is local restaurateur and developer Bruce Laishley with a new entity called Waterside Park LLC. In June, Waterside Park made the first proposal to build a large restaurant similar in scale and location to Laishley's Crabhouse on the other side of the harbor. It was Waterside that proposed extending the city and county waterfront walkways and favoring low density over maximized development.
The second twist is that Laishley's Smuggler's Enterprises Inc. is in a bitter legal dispute with Larmore's ATA Fishville, with Smuggler's accusing Fishville of attempting to drive out the longstanding Harpoon Harry's restaurant. The final twist is that Evan's father and sister are also partners in Smuggler's. His sister Kelly Liscum is part of the Waterside team.
In June, some commissioners said Laishley's offer of $3.3 million was too low. They ordered economic development staff to solicit more proposals.
Laishley submitted a second proposal with a higher purchase price of $4.2 million. With this option, Waterside wants the option to develop the land to the fullest. In this area, that means up to 90-foot buildings and minimal open space aside from the waterfront walkway.
Until Hurricane Charley in 2004, the land was occupied by the Harbour Inn. The county bought the land in 2016 for $4.5 million using mostly sales tax funds.
The first public proposal to develop the land began several years ago when Allegiant Airlines started planning its Sunseeker resort across the street. Construction of that large project halted in mid-stride this spring as airline profits plunged with the coronavirus pandemic. Allegiant withdrew its interest in developing the Melbourne Street side of the point.
