A longstanding subdivision plan off Burnt Store Road received its sixth extension.
Charlotte County commissioners last week unanimously approved a three-year extension for the project called Burnt Store 80 Acres. This phase would include 108 town homes.
PG Holdings LLC first received county approval for its preliminary plans in 2006 for a 270-unit town home project by Home Dynamics Corporation. The developer has applied for five extensions over the years.
The project is located east of Burnt Store Road and south of Zemel Road, not far from the Lee County line.
Commission Chairman Ken Doherty asked if the project has extended its building permits. Banks Engineering consultant Todd Rebol said no, "They haven't yet due to economic reasons."
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked about the availability of water and sewer as well as a traffic study. Rebol answered that when the developer submits its final plans, it must have a new letter of availability of water and sewer from Charlotte County Utilities as well as a new traffic study.
