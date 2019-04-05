Charlotte County commissioners will address accusations of back room dealing at their meeting Tuesday with a newly drafted letter addressed to no one in particular.
The letter seeks to explain the board's degree of support for a hurricane shelter at Babcock Ranch. Specifically, the letter explains the county's knowledge of legislation proposed this winter seeking $8 million in state funds for the shelter. That shelter would also be a field house - an amenity located at Babcock Ranch.
It was a plan that at least some of the commissioners did not know about until the Sun reported it on Feb. 25.
After that news broke, Commissioner Joe Tiseo accused those behind the bill of failing to inform the public, and him. Parties behind the bill (HB 3139) include Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte), and Babcock Ranch President Syd Kitson.
Meanwhile, the bill passed its subcommittee vote in March and made it into the preliminary Florida House budget on April 4 - with only $300,000 proposed. Staff at Grants' office noted that budget deliberations have just begun, and that number will change. The state senate budget does not include the shelter appropriation, which could also change in the coming weeks.
The proposed letter, which commissioners must debate, explains the commission's level of support. The main assertion of the letter is that Kitson and Partners, in drafting the legislation, "insinuated that this particular project was a Charlotte County top legislative priority. To clarify, the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners has not taken official action on the proposed Babcock Ranch hurricane shelter or on any proposed partnership or funding agreement."
As an action item, the letter states, "The Board has directed the County Administrator and the Legislative Manager to continue to monitor the progress ... And the Board may, at the appropriate time and once more details have become available, take official action on the Babcock Ranch shelter.
In recent weeks, Tiseo accused his fellow commissioners of complicity with a back room deal by either authorizing the action in private meetings, or failing to condemn it after the fact.
Several commissioners have remained quiet in the debate. The county is one of two in the state to have zero storm shelters meeting Red Cross standards. Most of the county's population lives near the coast with unusually low elevations - even for Florida - stretching inland. Babcock is located at dramatically higher elevations, but has never been developed, until Babcock Ranch housing began going up last year.
Kitson's construction plan is that Babcock would donate land and infrastructure. The state would provide its contribution. Florida Power and Light has agreed to provide $3 million. The bill refers to a possible $2 million from 'local sources,' $2 million from anticipated federal funds and $7.7 million from other sources.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch has said he did not know about the bill, but sees the funding request as a legitimate and independent act of a state legislator.
Commissioner Bill Truex has expressed anger at Tiseo, saying the board has indeed voted to support storm shelter legislation, if not this specific bill. He wants to take a vote.
Kitson has said the controversy took him by surprise and that the project does not have to happen if the county doesn't want it.
Knowlton placed the letter on the commissioner's meeting agenda on Thursday after news broke of the latest salvo from Tiseo. Tiseo is demanding the legislation request be rescinded. Grant has refused unless the majority of the commissioners request it.
