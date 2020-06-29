Can Charlotte County handle a mix of tall buildings, apartment complexes and shopping?
Commissioners last week welcomed a proposal that outlines new zoning rules to encourage developers to transform parts of the 1960s landscape that dominates the county.
“We’re so behind the curve, we’re ahead of the curve,” Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said, crediting Commissioner Christopher Constance.
Board members urged caution, however, with the highest building heights, with being too generous with developers, and with making the rules too complicated.
“It’s creative,” said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. “It’s something we should be considering.”
“We want to make it so the private sector can look at us and say, ‘We want to invest,’” said Commissioner Ken Doherty.
At issue is a large county filled with tiny lots sold to northerners starting in the 1950s, some 170,000 of which remain undeveloped. Many more lots are filled with small single family houses. Missing, according to previous board debate, are a sufficient supply of apartments for the county’s working families. Also missing outside the small city of Punta Gorda are neighborhood centers where residents can gather, coronavirus pandemic not withstanding.
“We don’t have anything that integrates vertical mixed use,” Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan told the board of the county’s zoning options.
The draft zoning law sets out rules that allow different building heights for different size developments, none of which can be in the coastal high hazard zones. A developer can get permission for much taller buildings and many more residential units if they commit to things like affordable housing or if they are able to convert large numbers of small lots into one space.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked whether the tallest proposed height of 200 feet was too tall for Charlotte County.
“It reminds me of when you come off the bridge in Fort Meyers, and you have those towers,” Tiseo said.
That’s an area where the board could set lower limits, Cullinan said.
“We started high,” Cullinan said. “Charlotte County is afraid of height. We know that.”
Commission Chair Bill Truex objected to the option of simply giving developers money to build what the county needs.
“As far as cash out of our coffers, that’s off the table for me,” he said.
Constance said he would oppose reducing water and sewer connection fees as an incentive, because utility rate payers would be subsidizing that.
He recommended using the 1960s Parkside neighborhood as a starting point. Parkside is filled with small homes, many of which have become rentals. Crime is higher in the area than elsewhere. Constance has advocated for encouraging developers to buy up some of the home lots and replacing them with multi-story buildings with restaurants and shops below with apartments above.
The proposed zoning law outlines ways that developers can create a walkable neighborhood using court yards and storefronts oriented to pedestrian traffic rather than cars.
Tiseo asked if county staff had consulted local developers. Cullinan said they met twice with developers, engineers and a land use lawyer. A third meeting was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county has taken ideas from a project planned in Murdock Village, Arredondo Pointe and the Lost Lagoon water park, Cullinan said. Developers there are proposing a large walkable downtown on county owned land. The sale of that land is still pending.
