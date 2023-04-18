Gillum Things to Know

FILE - Andrew Gillum, Democratic candidate for Florida governor, speaks at a news conference in Tallahassee, Fla., Nov. 10, 2018. The former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate is on trial in federal court on charges of corruption and lying to the FBI, facing a potentially long prison sentence if convicted of multiple wire fraud counts and a conspiracy charge.

TALLAHASSEE — Prosecutors on Tuesday laid out a complex set of corruption charges against former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, as his lawyers argued that the federal government “put a target on the back” of the onetime rising political star.

The opening arguments came in what could be a three-week trial in allegations of public corruption against Gillum and a longtime political ally, Sharon Lettman-Hicks.


   
