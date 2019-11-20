A stolen package can ruin your day.
With Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year, coming soon, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips on how to stop “porch pirates” who snatch items from doorsteps after delivery.
One study found nearly 26 million Americans report having a package stolen in this manner.
The United States Postal Service expects to ship around 800 million packages this holiday season, averaging 20.5 million a day through the rest of the year.
The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t specifically track the number of thefts involving stolen packages, but, according to spokesperson Katie Heck, "the opportunity for these thefts increases since there is an influx of unattended packages at residences during the holiday shopping season."
The Sheriff's Office gives six tips for preventing thefts:
Lock boxes: You can build or purchase a rugged lock box for your porch. Bolt it down to a permanent surface — concrete or asphalt work well.
Timely package collection: Pick up your package immediately after delivery, or have a neighbor collect it. UPS, USPS and FedEx all have tracking services to get a better idea of when exactly your order will arrive.
Work: Have your package delivered at your work, so you can accept it immediately.
Signature: Require a signature on all deliveries and, when possible, insure your packages.
Security cameras: Security cameras are a tried-and-true deterrent for all manner of criminal behavior. Thieves are very aware of cameras and often look for them before attempting theft.
Security signs: Post a sign in your yard informing the poacher that your home is under video surveillance or has security alarms.
Authorities urge residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods at 941-639-0013.
