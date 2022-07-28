FSA Oath

Sheriff Bill Prummell, third from the left, takes the oath of office as Board Secretary of the Florida Sheriff’s Association from Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

TALLAHASSEE — Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell will serve as secretary for the Florida Sheriff’s Association for the upcoming year.

The FSA announced Prummell’s appointment along with the news that Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis would serve as the organization’s president.


