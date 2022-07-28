TALLAHASSEE — Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell will serve as secretary for the Florida Sheriff’s Association for the upcoming year.
The FSA announced Prummell’s appointment along with the news that Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis would serve as the organization’s president.
Prummell previously served as the group’s treasurer, according to the CCSO social media page.
“I look forward to continuing my appointment on the FSA board and service to the citizens of Florida while working alongside other dedicated sheriffs towards a common goal of keeping Florida safe,” Prummell said Wednesday.
Prummell, Nienhuis, and other appointees met in Tallahassee, where they took the oaths of office for their new positions from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“It is an honor to serve as the president of the Florida Sheriffs Association,” Nienhuis said in the news release. “As the third most populous state in the U.S., Florida is quite diverse, and I take great pride in working with my fellow sheriffs as a team so our residents and visitors are safe and happy.”
Nienhuis previously worked as a special agent for Florida’s Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco and as an undersheriff in the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. In 2011, he was appointed sheriff in Hernando County and won re-election to the post in 2012, 2016, and 2020.
Nienhuis previously served as FSA vice president in the past year, under Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum as president.
FSA Executive Director Steve Casey emphasized the ideals of law enforcement in the success of the organization’s outreach.
“The number one thing that makes the Florida Sheriff’s Association successful is our leadership and the support and backing of our great state’s 67 sheriffs,” Casey stated.
Other FSA board appointments include Bill Leeper (Nassau County) as vice president, Dennis Lemma (Seminole County) as treasurer, and Billy Woods (Marion County) as chair of the board.
