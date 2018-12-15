The conceptual site plan and floor plan for the new General Aviation terminal building for Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) were displayed for public comment Thursday morning.
Aside from moving the terminal from the south to the north side of the airport, General Aviation will get a whole new building complete with a lobby, restaurant, meeting rooms and 127 parking spaces. The restaurant currently does not have a planned tenant.
“It’s a very excellent project for the airport and the community as a whole,” said Charlotte County Airport Authority (CCAA) commissioner Paul Andrews. “It modernizes the airport. It attracts people.”
The reasoning behind a new general aviation terminal is not only are they the “staple of our airport,” as CCAA Chair Pam Seay put it, but the commercial ramp that Allegiant uses has pushed the general aviation community into a tighter and tighter spot on the ramp. Moving general aviation to the north side will allow them to grow as well, without running into the commercial-side of the airport.
The plans presented Thursday represented 15 percent of the design process in order to facilitate discussion. Design should be completed by May 2019, according to Charlotte County Airport Authority’s November capital improvement program report. Construction bids will be advertised that same month and an application for grant funding will be submitted in June. The airport anticipates receiving Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding in August 2019, and hopes to begin construction that September. The project should take 10 to 12 months to complete, said PGD project manager, Ron Ridenour.
Some comments already submitted asked for the facility to be two stories, for Henry Street to extend to the new ramp and “Bldg makes no statement!” written by CCAA assistant secretary/treasurer Rob Hancik.
The facility is estimated to cost roughly $16.4 million, with $14.5 anticipated to be spent on the apron, taxilane and taxiway design and construction. FAA plans to fund 90 percent of this, with the remaining 10 percent coming from passenger facility charges.
Meanwhile, the building, parking lot and access road design and construction are estimated to cost $2.4 million, with half of the funding coming from Florida Department of Transportation’s public transportation grant agreement, and the remainder coming from the Charlotte County Airport Authority.
“I’m very excited to be apart of the growth and success of the airport,” Ridenour said.
Progress on the project can be found on the airport’s website, www.flypgd.com.
To view the floor plans for the new General Aviation terminal, click here. To see the site plan concept, click here.
