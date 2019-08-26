A citizen group selected by Charlotte County commissioners will review $28.5 million in proposed projects today at 3 p.m., and the public is invited to comment.
The meeting of the 2020 Sales Tax Focus Group will be held at the county administration B building at Murdock Circle. The committee decided two weeks ago to allow public comment at its meetings on agenda items only.
Those agenda items for this meeting will include the first five of at least 31 proposed projects. The five projects to be presented at this meeting are:
- Renovations to three libraries — Mid County Regional, Englewood, Port Charlotte.
- Renovations to two recreation centers — Harold Avenue and South County parks.
- Renovations to the Charlotte Sports Park.
- Paving parking at the sports park.
- Building a cultural history center for the county.
The Sales Tax Focus Group comprises 21 local citizens who are charged with ranking capital — construction — projects that the county has already identified as being high priority and feasibility. These projects would then be placed on a list to be funded with future money from a local sales tax surcharge, currently set at 1 cent. Charlotte County voters have approved this penny tax since 1994, with the last vote being in 2014 for six years.
November, 2020, is the time for the next general election vote on the sales tax extension. The task force must complete its ranking by March to give to the County Commission.
At each meeting, the task force members will be asked to score each project based on pre-selected criteria such as:
- impact on public health and safety
- potential to generate economic development and long-term jobs
- environmental quality
- quality of life
- percent of population served
Task force members can propose nothing outside of the 31 projects pre-selected by staff and commissioners. That list of 31 may change, staff has already told the task force.
Commissioners will allow outside suggestions from area institutions such as nonprofits, Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis told the task force at their introductory meeting two weeks ago.
The sales tax is the county's main funding source for capital projects, which account for about half of its budget, Administrative Services Director Gordon Burger told the task force at its last meeting.
