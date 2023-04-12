Myrna Charry

Local activist and member of the NAACP Myrna Charry reads a statement from Ranee Phillips about diversity, equality and inclusion in Charlotte County schools.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Jacqueline Williamson told Charlotte County School Board members that when she went to school decades ago, a governor had more important things to discuss than a teen's menstruation cycle. 

"I'm here to talk about girls," Williamson said during public comment at the School Board meeting Tuesday. "There are more important things for a governor to do. He didn't care about a girl's period." 


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

