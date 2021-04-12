Representatives of the 20th Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office say their offices are up and running after a recent malware attack forced a shutdown of their entire online case management system.
The circuit office is based out of Lee County but also serves Charlotte, Collier, Hendry and Glades counties.
They detected the "malware intrusion" in the early hours of April 1, according to Public Defender Kathleen Smith.
"When we detected the malware intrusion, we intentionally severed connection with our case management system," Smith said, "which is shared with the State Attorney’s Office, as well as other court offices. We immediately shut down our side of it as way of containment and safety precaution."
Malware is software created to cause damage to servers, computers, users and computer networks.
The source of the intrusion is still under investigation, according to Smith.
"After we discovered the intrusion, we collected every piece of equipment in operation on the morning of April 1 − servers, laptops, other workstations, lots of different things − from all of our offices in our five counties," Smith said.
"We then engaged in scanning everyone's computers, reimaging and resetting those devices to their factory settings to make sure there is no trace of the virus as we redeploy them to staff," she added. "This is not a situation where you just flip a switch and everything returns to normal."
With their case management system back online, Smith said that she and the other 122 employees can resume most of their normal activities.
"Some of those activities include receiving direct feeds of booking sheets or exchanging discovery documents with the State Attorney's Office (among others)," she said.
The system was shut down for six business days but Smith said she didn't know of any court case delays occurring.
"I am not aware of anything that severely, or minimally, impacted any case (in our circuit)," she said. "If we do not get a direct feed, we get paper copies of booking reports. If we can’t get discovery documents, we can get it by email.
"One of the public defender's responsibilities is covering first appearances and detention hearings for juveniles, 365 days a year," she continued. "Those don’t stop, we just get paper copies. We come up with workarounds to keep things going."
Smith believes their clients' personal information is safe despite the malware intrusion.
"I have no evidence at this time that personal information was leaked," she said. "All of our case files are completely intact. That being said, I certainly could not guarantee that none has or could be released."
Smith went on to say that they are sending out letters to all employees and colleagues regarding the intrusion.
They also plan to work with Florida's Attorney General's office to develop better education for the public to prevent cyber attacks.
"None of us are immune to cyber attacks; it is rampant," she said. "That does not mean we are helpless as citizens and employees."
For better protection, Smith suggested a person could restrict access to credit reports with a credit freeze, or engage with a credit monitoring company such as LifeLock or Credit Karma.
"Be as proactive as you can," she said. "This is something that we should all be doing to protect ourselves. These are criminals we are dealing with and they are coming up with new ways faster than those trying to protect us."
Smith expects the circuit's public defender website, www.pd.cjis20.org, to be back online later this week.
