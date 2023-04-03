VNgovernor021121c.jpg (copy)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to area residents in line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in February 2021 at Venice Community Center as a part of a program through the Department of Health-Sarasota County. 

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — Pointing to restrictions imposed in other states, Florida lawmakers Monday began moving forward with a proposal that would require legislative approval of extended public-health emergencies.

The Republican-controlled House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee voted 13-4 along almost straight party lines to back the bill (HB 1487), filed by Rep. Joel Rudman, a Navarre Republican who is a physician. Rep. Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee, joined Republicans in voting for the bill.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments