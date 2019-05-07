Plans for fully-equipped campgrounds deep in Babcock Ranch Preserve, a local church and an assisted living facility are up for special zoning exceptions.
The Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals will hold public hearings on these applications at 9 a.m., Wednesday, in the county hearing room, 18500 Murdock Circle.
Also, Charlotte County Utilities will seek a variance to change its landscaping around a recently constructed sewage station in a residential neighborhood at 3450 Harbor Blvd.
An assisted living facility with 120 beds is proposed at 22501 Westchester Blvd., in Port Charlotte by developer Prashant Patel. This kind of facility is allowed by the zoning of that neighborhood, which is residential multi-family. But the county’s comprehensive plan discourages facilities for the disabled in high hazard coastal zones — or areas susceptible to storm surge flooding.
In response to this issue, county staff is recommending granting a special exception for the facility due to the its location near two major roads, U.S. 41 and Kings Highway. The facility would also be required to have shatterproof windows and an on-site generator for power outages.
A church called New Abundant Life Worship Center wants to build at 11685 Oceanspray Blvd. on about 8 acres of land in a single-family neighborhood. The building would be 6,200 square feet with 24 paved parking spaces and 55 grass parking spaces.
County staff has recommended the special exception for the church writing: “The proposed place of worship is a public service and serves residents in the immediate neighborhood and the larger Englewood and Port Charlotte area...”
For camping, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to build two campgrounds called “Deep Freeze North” and “Deep Freeze South” in the middle of Babcock Ranch Preserve — located next to, but not part of, the Babcock Ranch community. The state bought the 67,813-acre preserve in 2006.
The sites are not for the general public, but to be leased out yearly to holders of special yearly permits, according to the state’s application.
In fact, these permits are unique in the state, FWC’s Jerri Lindsey, director of public access service office told the Sun.
“It’s not typical of a wildlife area,” she said.
The state wants this preserve to be self-sustain ing, Lindsay said, and sells permits to people, many of whom have been hunting on this site for years. The prior camp sites were degrading the environment, however, with campers digging their own wells and other issues, she said.
So the new sites will have roads, potable water, wastewater treatment and electricity.
Last year, the county approved six similar sites in Babcock Ranch which are under construction. It is about halfway through now converting the old sites into new environmentally sound ones, Lindsay said.
County staff has recommended the camp sites with several requirements including that the sites must be easily identifiable and located by emergency responders, and invasive plants must be removed and monitored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.