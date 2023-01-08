Kolter proposal Murdock

Kolter Land Partners plans this layout for the remaining 186 acres of Murdock Village. Most of the land would be dedicated to more housing, single family in particular. Some space is for retail commercial. The school district’s land is on the lower left. On this map, north is to the left.

The developer of West Port is asking Charlotte County for more time.

The public is invited to attend the Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Agency meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, to give input on the development of a portion of the property known for years as Murdock Village.


