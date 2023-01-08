Kolter Land Partners plans this layout for the remaining 186 acres of Murdock Village. Most of the land would be dedicated to more housing, single family in particular. Some space is for retail commercial. The school district’s land is on the lower left. On this map, north is to the left.
The developer of West Port is asking Charlotte County for more time.
The public is invited to attend the Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Agency meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, to give input on the development of a portion of the property known for years as Murdock Village.
The real estate development firm that offered to purchase some 186 acres at Murdock Village is requesting an amendment to the agreement so it can have more time for due diligence, said Dave Gammon, director of Charlotte County Economic Development.
Kolter Land Partners last year was the winning bidder of the acreage. The Tallahassee-based firm, which has its head offices in Delray Beach, plans to build more residential homes, plus apartments and commercial space.
Kolter Land Partners last march offered $10 million to expand its West Port community. The new development is called West Port II.
Others bid on the land, but the county accepted Kolter's bid.
Gammon said the land has been under contract for months.
Kolter's plan includes extending Flamingo Boulevard to create a new intersection with S.R. 776, and building an east-west road connecting the sections of Murdock Village by crossing the region's canals.
When finalized, the Kolter Land Partners sale would represent the end of a 20-year-era in which the county bought up more than 800 acres of land or took it by eminent domain in Murdock.
The regular meeting of the Charlotte County Commission begins at 9 a.m. in the county administration building, 18500 Murdock Circle, followed by the Murdock Village CRA meeting at 10.
