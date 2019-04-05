Decades in the works, the controversial Buckley’s Pass project is finally moving forward in Punta Gorda.
On Wednesday, the City Council approved the final assessment resolution during a public hearing at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda that identified the special assessment district — property owners responsible for paying for the nautical cut-through.
The crowd of nearly 600 people was mostly supportive of the project, albeit not how it would be funded.
“It seems people want to speak in favor of the project, but not all are in the favor of the assessment funding method,” Irene Gargerman, of Punta Gorda Isles, told the Sun.
“All of PGI residents should pay for it,” said one PGI resident at the public hearing. “This is only pitting people against each other.”
The council approved the final assessment resolution despite the apprehension from the community. The assessment method requires only a portion of PGI and surrounding communities to pay for the pass, including the “Bird Cut section” dubbed for its bird-based street names.
The approved assessment district encompasses properties south of Aqui Esta Drive, west of Almar Drive and city limits, and largely east of Bal Harbor Boulevard. Those in the district have been deemed to benefit from the project when completed.
Over the next four months, the city will complete its construction bid for the project and seek out companies interested in the work, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Those bids will be evaluated and awarded, and notices will be sent to all of those properties that could benefit from prepayment time frames.
“My husband and I are real estate brokers for over 50 years,” said Diane Simmons. “Your methodology to assess only the Bird Section is wrong. Buckley’s Pass is for all PGI and it will attract more people. I’m being assessed for two water access units since I fall within this arbitrary 85-foot rule with 100 feet so I’m expected to pay $2,000 and I don’t have a boat.”
The project, named for the late Capt. John “Jay” Buckley who spearheaded the project in the ’90s, will create a nautical cut-through in the Bird Section of Punta Gorda Isles that will create a shorter, more direct and convenient route that connects the PGI canal system to Charlotte Harbor and leads boaters through the existing Ponce de Leon Inlet harbor access point.
Based on the city’s last projected total cost of $3.15 million for the project, property owners in the district would pay $983 up front or $399.53 per year, if paid over three years using the water access unit assessment method, which includes 2,785 water access units.
A “Water Access Unit” or “WAU” is defined as a dock, lift, slip or other structure for receiving water craft that is allowable under existing code regulations and will be the standard unit for assessment calculation of each parcel.A property of 84.99 feet or less would be permitted to have a dock and one boat lift or up to three outpilings, therefore one WAU payment. Parcels more than 85 feet are permitted to have a dock and two boat lifts, one boat lift and three to six outpilings, so two or more WAUs.
The City Council’s vote for the assessment method was not unanimous. The final vote was 3-2 with Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews and Council Member Debby Carey dissenting.
“I totally support the Buckley’s Pass project and want it to go forward expeditiously,” said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews, “however, I do not agree with the assessment methodology, as I feel it is not fair and equitable, and will be a financial burden to a lot of citizens who are affected by the assessment.”
