MURDOCK — A divided commission voted 4-1 on Tuesday to proceed with design of public parking and a riverwalk connection to the Sunseeker resort.
The parking would be at the south end of Bayshore Live Oak Park, a waterfront location on the Peace River north of the two bridges on U.S. 41. It is adjacent to Sunseeker. The resort, owned by Allegiant Travel Co., is expected to open in 2023.
Commissioners have argued over whether the county should be paying for parking aimed at local residents who want to walk Sunseeker’s riverfront boardwalk. As part of its development deal with the county, Sunseeker agreed to build a 2,400-foot elevated walkway and provide public access. The public can also use the restaurants planned for the waterfront location.
Commissioner Chris Constance voted against the payment for design. He has said earlier he sees no reason not to wait a year and find out how much demand there is for public parking.
“I’m against spending any money for parking,” he said of the site.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo had originally opposed the plan, but said he will go ahead with the payment for design, hoping Allegiant will make a contribution to construction.
Other commissioners have said at earlier meetings there is already a need for more parking, and Sunseeker will be paying millions in property taxes once the resort opens.
According to a project timeline, construction would begin in late summer and be complete around the time of the resort opening. The board is set to review plans May 24.
The cost of construction, not yet funded, is estimated at $1.6 million.
Tiseo also warned staff to preserve trees with the parking design. Florida Land Trust, which provided funding for the county to purchase the park years ago, can veto the project if trees are removed.
Sunseeker has not stated whether it would allow the public to park in its reduced on-site spaces. The resort argued it would not need the full required amount of parking due to its all-inclusive style resort, which does not exist in the county. Also, Allegiant expects to ferry its resort guests from local airports.
The county agreed to this, although many local residents have exclaimed that Sunseeker will run short of parking.
“I frankly believe that Allegiant should be paying for this parking,” Charlotte County Commission-candidate Tom Sullivan told the commission Tuesday.
He also thinks Allegiant should pay to connect the county’s riverwalk to Sunseeker’s.
“I frankly think they have underestimated the amount of parking they need.”
