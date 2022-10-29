Poinciana LLC.jpg

The yellow outlines the proposed apartments project along Harborview Road which developer P. F. Poinciana LLC submitted in late 2019. Then, 112 units were being sought. The Board of County Commissioners Tuesday rejected its request for 76 units and said the area would be kept a low density zone, allowing 36 units.

 RENDERING PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — More than a dozen residents protested a proposed zoning increase in their neighborhood along Harborview Road at this week’s Charlotte County Commission meeting.

Developer P. F. Poinciana LLC, represented by attorney Geri Waksler, sought a land use change from low to medium density and to increase the number of apartment units from 37 to 74 on its 7.48-acre site.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments