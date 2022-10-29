PORT CHARLOTTE — More than a dozen residents protested a proposed zoning increase in their neighborhood along Harborview Road at this week’s Charlotte County Commission meeting.
Developer P. F. Poinciana LLC, represented by attorney Geri Waksler, sought a land use change from low to medium density and to increase the number of apartment units from 37 to 74 on its 7.48-acre site.
Previously, P. F. Poinciana sought to build 112 units when it submitted its plans in 2020. It has made several subsequent requests.
After listening to pleas from residents, commissioners Joseph Tiseo, Christopher Constance and Ken Doherty voted against the zoning increase. Stephen R. Deutsch voted in favor of it.
Commissioner Bill Truex left the nine-hour meeting before the vote, needing to make a flight, his office said.
Residents said they felt like they were in a biblical story as they listened to the requests of P.F. Poinciana in a presentation that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours.
“I feel like David of David and Goliath. In this case there are multiple Goliaths,” River Club resident Jack Cooley said.
He spoke of the developer presentation.
“Expert witnesses just keep hammering us,” he said. “Hammer, hammer, hammer. They’ve been hammering us since September 27, 2019. That is over three years…. How long must we endure this hammering?”
Jerry Wilson said he lived in a community along Harborview Road. He said he was concerned about additional residents who might drive into his community and also traffic that already backs up.
Some residents were succinct.
“I ask you to keep it (the development) at low density,” said Judy McGlinchey, a resident of Tala Lake since 2007
Gail Athinakis lives on Roland Drive which consists of properties from 3 to 40 acres.
“(There are) cattle, donkeys, and horses adjacent to Tala Lake and the proposed project…. During heavy rain, Tala Lake spills over to Roland. A short portion of Roland was flooded after Ian.”
She urged commissioners not to increase the density of the site to allow for the additional units.
If built, the project would have a retention pond.
Thomas Workman said Tala Lake belongs to the Tala Lake condos, but it has easements.
“Tala is almost flooded now,” he said.
Workman spoke of another hazard: Alligators that sometimes are in the lake. He questioned whether children at the apartments would venture into the lake.
He said residents in the surrounding area are “here from our heart.”
“We love it here, but we know you have a job to do…. Just because something can be changed or rezoned doesn’t mean it should be,” he said.
Waksler cited law and said the surrounding neighborhoods consist of high-density communities such as a mobile home park.
Also, the future widening of Harborview Road was noted, and she said there is a need for housing in Charlotte County.
Michael Haymans represented a group of residents who oppose the land use change.
Tiseo said he made his decision based on the staff report, public testimony and “my own due diligence.”
He said it was not the board’s intention to take away property rights that are already on the property, but he said where the board can make a difference “is on rezones.”
Tiseo cited history of the land. In 1981, the owner had 94 acres zoned agricultural/general and the land went through a series of applications. Of the acreage, 468 units were granted and the land was developed as the owner saw fit. Left were the 47.8 acres.
Tiseo after the meeting said the present owner should have exercised “due diligence” and learned the land’s history and that 37 units could be built.
“Now we have to give him more to match already what’s used? I’m just not buying that argument,” he said.
He said the subject property “is entitled to the 37 units. I’m not taking that away — they’re entitled to use those units and what was originally approved from 1981.”
Tiseo said there is a legitimate argument about housing.
“We need more housing, and that is true. We always look for opportunities for more units. However, each approval stands on its own,” he said. “Just because we have a problem that it’s needed, it’s not an automatic approval for more density.”
Tiseo addressed those who felt like David fighting Goliath. He said the commissioners “do the rebuttals on your behalf; we’re public servants. So don’t feel like David and Goliath.”
Tiseo also refuted the developer’s contention the apartments would be a “walkable” community.
“I hate to tell you — who would send their loved one out on Harborview Road to walk 2.1 miles to Publix and back? That’s not going to happen … if we’re going to encourage people to walk on Harborview Road to get to Publix, then we’d better get out the body bags (because) it’s not going to be pretty.”
Tiseo had other points to make: He said had the project already been built and the area got the storm surge predicted from Hurricane Ian, “We’d be launching canoes off the second floor of the Poinciana boat launch.”
Constance seconded the motion and said he agreed with Tiseo’s points.
Doherty, who had voted to approve the density increase in the past, had a change of heart.
“Right now, I can’t see increasing density because it would pose a health, safety and welfare (risk),” Doherty said.
Deutsch cited the housing crisis.
“We do have some self-determination,” Deutsch said.
He said the original draft of the Constitution read “Life, liberty and the pursuit of property” and not “happiness.”
“We don’t have enough homes in Charlotte County for people who want to live, play, and work here,” Deutsch said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.