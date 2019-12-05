When Charlotte County Fire & EMS Chief Bill Van Helden turned 60 years old, he told his sons there was one thing he wanted for his birthday.
“I said I just want one picture with all of us together in uniform,” he said. “Would you please do that for me?”
It wasn’t easy to schedule. Van Helden’s four sons are all emergency service workers with varying, intense schedules. His oldest son, Billy, is a Charlotte County firefighter; Joey is a deputy for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office; Andrew works for Collier County EMS; and his youngest, Caleb, just started as a firefighter/EMT in DeSoto County.
For Van Helden, public service is a family affair. He went into firefighting and paramedicine after watching his stepfather serve as a New York City firefighter in Queens. Van Helden still keeps his stepfather’s helmet in his office.
“I always wanted to be a firefighter since I was a kid,” he said. “I get to live my dream now.”
Van Helden started his career in Lehigh, then worked for Lee County EMS and the Cape Coral Fire Department before coming to Charlotte County, where he took over as Public Safety Director in 2017. After nearly 41 years in public service, he still describes it as “the best job in the world.”
But it’s not always easy. In fact, Van Helden tried to talk his oldest son out of becoming a paramedic. The economy was bad; the divorce rate among emergency service workers is high; and it’s a job that takes a toll on people. He encouraged his son to become a nurse instead.
“He sat me down, I’ll never forget, in front of my house, I was barbecuing,” Van Helden said. “And he sat me down and he says, ‘I don’t want to be a nurse.’ I said, ‘OK, what do you want to do?’ He says, ‘I want to be a paramedic.’”
Van Helden, who has a strong faith, says that has always helped him deal with the difficulties of the job, and he felt God was telling him in that moment to be quiet, that his only job was to encourage his son in that dream.
Now, Van Helden said he feels tremendous pride in his sons, but also fear, knowing how hazardous their jobs can be.
In Lee County, trying to explain the role of public safety workers, he once told commissioners that emergency service workers “lose an innocence of life they never get back.”
The hardest part as a chief is seeing the impact certain difficult calls have on his people, he said. About a year ago, Van Helden went to the hospital after a drowning to check on the workers involved in the call.
“The firemedic came out and he looked at me,” Van Helden said. “He had teary eyes, and he said, ‘Chief, I’ve got a 2-year-old at home just like that.’ Those things change you. You never forget those calls. You never forget the cries of the people that are hurting out there. For me, it’s not so much what I’ve seen, it’s just what I’ve heard ... the cries of parents. Loved ones left behind.”
He makes a point of telling his employees they will need help at some point. He’s been to counseling to work through his issues from the job, and he doesn’t want any stigma attached to that.
Still, he sees the call to serve in public safety as a privilege. For him, it’s more than a job; it’s a calling.
“You don’t get up in the middle of the night and go to a horrific incident where maybe it affects children, even people you know, or you don’t get up in the middle of the night to help that person that’s battling alcoholism and this is the third time you’ve treated them in past year... you don’t do it without knowing it’s a calling,” he said. “If it’s just a job to you, you’re not going to last.”
