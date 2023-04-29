Returning veterans from the Southwest Florida Honor Flight received a hero’s welcome in May 2022 from dozens of friends and families after arriving at the Punta Gorda Airport, who chanted “USA” USA” for the veterans.
PUNTA GORDA — Tears flowed as veterans exited Punta Gorda Airport terminal in May 2022 following a day in Washington, D.C. as guests of the Southwest Florida Honor Flight.
It’s expected to happen again at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when the community welcomes back veterans of the next flight. Participants should arrive about 30 minutes early to line up along the terminal.
Southwest Florida Honor Flight is inviting the community to wave flags and hold signs at Punta Gorda Airport thanking 86 veterans for their service.
“We have four World War II veterans on the flight,” Kathleen Devaney said.
Devaney, along with her sister, Carolyn Laskey, work with volunteers who escort veterans on the daylong trip from the airport to Washington, D.C., monuments for the former military members.
“We have 15 veterans from the Korean War and 56 from the Vietnam War, and 11 from Desert Storm.”
The sisters and the volunteer team will arrive at the airport at 4 a.m. to set up breakfast for the veterans boarding the 6:15 a.m. flight.
“We make sure they have breakfast, lunch and dinner before they return to Punta Gorda,” Devaney said.
The members of the Southwest Florida Honor Flight hope the community will come to the airport to welcome the batch of veterans.
“We expect a lot of the local community members will come out and support the welcome home celebration on Tuesday,” Laskey said.
Devaney said the last time the welcome home was held there were many people crying joyful tears.
“We had some veterans who had been on previous Honor Flights come back to welcome home veterans on another flight,” she said. “A veteran can only go one time, but it’s so meaningful when they go and then come to the airport and share their stories with others while waiting for the flight to return. You see a lot of people with tears in their eyes.”
Devaney said the Honor Flight is a good time for families to come to the airport so children can learn about military history and experience how and why veterans are honored and welcomed home.
“We have about 200 flags we will give out and would love to give them to children who come to honor the veterans,” Devaney said. “We don’t mind if people make signs. We would hope they hold them in a way that others near them can still see the veterans as they exit the terminal. We would love if children want to make cards or letters for veterans.”
The Southwest Florida Honor Flight group does fundraisers to pay for the flight for each veteran, meals and any fees associated with the day visiting monuments and the Arlington National Cemetery.
There was an 11-day trip to Ireland fundraiser that helped pay for the current flight and accommodations which was about $200,000.
“A lot of these veterans, especially the Vietnam vets, were never given a proper welcome home,” Devaney said. “It’s such a great thing to be part of a welcome home celebration. The sole purpose of the Honor Flights is to safely transport veterans to Washington to be honored at their memorials and receive the welcome home they deserve.”
Southwest Florida Honor Flight uses a phrase made famous by Will Rogers when referring to veterans.
“We can’t all be heroes,” Rogers famously said. “Some of us have to stand on the curb and clap as they go by.”
