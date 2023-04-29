Returning veterans

Returning veterans from the Southwest Florida Honor Flight received a hero’s welcome in May 2022 from dozens of friends and families after arriving at the Punta Gorda Airport, who chanted “USA” USA” for the veterans.

PUNTA GORDA — Tears flowed as veterans exited Punta Gorda Airport terminal in May 2022 following a day in Washington, D.C. as guests of the Southwest Florida Honor Flight.

It’s expected to happen again at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when the community welcomes back veterans of the next flight. Participants should arrive about 30 minutes early to line up along the terminal.


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

