Kids and parents can learn about Public Works in Charlotte County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Carmalita Park, Football Field Parking Lot, 2605 Carmalita St. in Punta Gorda.
The day is intended to promote understanding of what Public Works does in the community and introduce the public to employees who keep the community a healthy, safe place to live.
The event will feature a Touch-A-Truck event for kids to get an up-close look at the tools that keep the county moving. Families can learn about all of the equipment the county uses, and an operator will be there to help the kids and answer questions about the equipment.
“The kids love to climb in the trucks, they have a great time honking the horns,” said public works spokesperson Tracy Doherty. “It brings the kids out and gives them something to do,” she said.
The Menzi Muck, a machine used to clean out canals and drainage ditches will be doing a demonstration. Since all of the tires are able to move individually, the Menzi Muck can go to areas a lot of other machinery can’t get into.
The Barrel Bot, made out of old barrels used to keep workers safe around work zones, will be there for photos and to raise awareness of driving through work zones.
A display gives the example of a distracted driver moving through a work zone: “that’s when the barrel bot springs into action... stopping the vehicle before hurting workers or the passengers in the car... saving the day,” it reads.
Stations will be set up throughout the event for families to learn about the different divisions within Public Works. Each station will have demonstrations and/or giveaways for families.
