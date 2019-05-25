Future paving, sidewalk and bridge projects will drive up the property taxes, at least temporarily, in eight Charlotte County neighborhoods.
County commissioners will vote at their Tuesday meeting on whether to send notice of these proposed rates out to property owners. Public hearings would follow on July 17 and 18.
“We just better reserve the Event Center,” Commission Chairman Ken Doherty warned for the hearings while predicting large crowds.
Another 52 rates at Municipal Service Benefit Units will not increase in other regions throughout the county.
Except for the Ranchettes, the biggest increases will be short-term, said Operations Supervisor Tara Musselman. Advisory boards have selected loan terms ranging from nine to 15 year loans to pay for upcoming projects, she said.
Fire service rates for 11 different property types will increase throughout the county in the 4 percent range to cover basic cost of living and price increases, said Fire Department spokesman Todd Dunn.
Doherty noted that only one MSBU advisory board is opposing its increases — Charlotte Ranchettes. Doherty also said he may recommend holding off any decision on increasing the Ranchette rates, which are proposed to increase from $100 to $400 per acre.
In the Ranchettes, the county’s Public Works has proposed paving all of the roads in the Ranchettes. Many longtime residents oppose this on the grounds of both life style and expense.
“There are going to be people that are not going to be able to afford this,” said Doherty.
Residents there want to take over the maintenance of their own roads, to keep costs down. That is the recommendation of their MSBU advisory board.
Public Safety Director Bill Van Helden, however, told commissioners that the county’s emergency rescue vehicles have gotten stuck while on call in the Ranchettes due to the condition of the roads during wet seasons. And some of the roads are too narrow for fire trucks to pass each other, he said, meaning they could struggle to get water tanks into some areas.
Commissioner Christopher Constance said the county’s obligation to provide for the safety and welfare of its residents could override the interests of the the MSBU.
“I don’t want to find that somebody’s house burns down...because we couldn’t get in, and that person lost their life,” he said.
For Grove City’s street and drainage services, higher rates would create a fund for future paving to begin in fiscal 2024. Englewood East’s fund would be for design and construction of sidewalks in the future. Pirate Harbor funds would go towards dredging. Rotonda West funds would go toward paving, bridge replacement and rehabilitation and sidewalks.
Doherty said he has long questioned whether Rotonda needs all the bridges that it has.
