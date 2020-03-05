Publix at Crescent B Commons.jpg

A rendering of the Publix at Crescent B Commons in Babcock Ranch.

 IMAGE PROVIDED

Kitson & Partners, developer of Babcock Ranch, has announced that Publix will anchor Crescent B Commons, an 82,540-square-foot shopping center under construction at a new entrance to Babcock Ranch being built about one mile south of the existing entrance on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31. The estimated opening date for Crescent B Commons is first quarter 2021.

Publix will occupy 48,387 square feet and offer a drive-thru pharmacy. Three available outparcels totaling 14,653 square feet are suitable for retail or restaurants.

Publix – which for 22 consecutive years has ranked among Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For – will either hire new associates from the area or transfer current associates to help staff its new Babcock Ranch location.

