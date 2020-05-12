Another Publix employee tested positive for the coronavirus at the 4051 Peachland Boulevard location in Port Charlotte.
The store is the third to have a positive employee in the county, following one at the South Gulf Cove location on South McCall Road and one at the Charlotte Harbor location at 4265 Tamiami Trail.
A Publix spokesperson said the company is “proud of how its dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through the unprecedented and challenging time.” They also thanked customers for continuing to trust the company for providing them with the goods and services they need.
“Like other essential service providers, we have seen our associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19,” spokesperson Maria Brous said. “Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.”
Brous highlighted the grocery chain’s efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, including:
• A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.
• Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.
• Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.
• Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.
• The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.
• In-store signage, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.
• Visual reminders of appropriate 6-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.
• Requiring associates to wear face coverings.
• Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.
