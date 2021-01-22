Publix will be taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine again on Wednesday, Jan. 27, according to the supermarket chain's website.
Publix, through its website Friday, was offering appointments for the vaccine, but within minutes all slots were filled.
Later, Publix announced it would offer more appointments next Wednesday sometime after 6 a.m. It's unknown how many doses will be available to Publix in the next round.
There has also been an important change. Now, only Florida residents are able to get the vaccine in the state, after Gov. Ron DeSantis in a recent news conference said the state would only give the vaccine to Florida residents.
This came after news reports that people from out of state were taking "vaccination vacations."
Publix reiterated the mandate that only Florida residents would be able to get the vaccine.
The appointments are open to residents 65 or older; residents and staff of long-term facilities, and healthcare professionals with direct patient contact.
In order to prove residency, two of the following documents are required: a deed, mortgage payment book, mortgage statement or long-term lease agreement; utility hookup or utility work order dated with 60 days of the vaccination appointment; a utility bill within two months; mail from a financial institution; and mail from a federal, state, county or municipal government agency.
When you go to the Publix website, click on the upper right where it says "COVID-19 vaccine." It will take you to the next page. Click on "Florida." From there, you'll be guided through the process.
