Flag at half-staff

Flags in Florida will be at half-staff Monday in remembrance of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday, the seventh anniversary of a gunman killing 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

DeSantis issued a memorandum Friday that directed flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state and local buildings.


   
