PUNTA GORDA — If you have to travel this holiday week, there's some good news: gas prices in Florida are expected to drop by 12 cents per gallon.
AAA reports that the state average has declined the past 16 consecutive days for a total discount of 12 cents per gallon as 5.5 million Floridians hit the highways for the year-end holidays.
Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.42 per gallon, according to a Dec. 22 AAA press release.
"Elevated oil prices and issues at a massive Gulf Coast refinery are preventing prices at the pump from falling as fast as they did this time last year," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group, in the release.
As a result, Jenkins said that year-end holiday gas prices could be the most expensive in five years.
"That’s unlikely to slow travelers down," Jenkins said, "because current prices are around the same level as a month ago - when most travel plans were finalized."
Although the state average is 4 cents less than a week ago, gas prices remain 5 cents more than last month and 18 cents more than this time last year.
Over the past few years, Florida gas prices on Christmas Day averaged $2.21 in 2018, $2.35 in 2017, and $2.32 in 2016.
SAFE TRAVELS, DON'T STRESS
More than 853,000 motorists will call AAA for assistance at the roadside this holiday season, according to AAA.
Causes for that include: Dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.
AAA recommends motorists take their vehicles to a "trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out on a road trip," according to a Dec. 12 AAA press release.
Also remember to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles at the roadside; it’s the law in all 50 states.
DRIVING TIPS
"Always give yourself enough time to travel to your destination should a delay occur," Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis told the Sun. "If you allow yourself extra time, you avoid rushing which can lead to bad or aggressive driving."
Davis also suggests:
- Be very careful changing lanes and don’t follow other vehicles too closely.
- Be considerate of other travelers and be patient while driving.
- If you see someone displaying road rage, don’t engage with them but rather get a description of the vehicle, including a tag number and call the police.
Claudette Bennett, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office public information officer, echoes that insight.
"It's important to leave early whether you are making a drive or catching a flight," Bennett told the Sun. "When you are running late, it generates stress and you will be less likely to enjoy your experience, and less likely to speed. When you leave early, you are also prepared for any unexpected delays."
Bennett also suggests:
- Make sure your are well rested as you embark and your journey as drowsiness makes you less able to pay attention to the road and slows reaction time if you have to brake or steer suddenly. It also affects your ability to make good decisions.
- Monitor your speed.
- Drive Defensively. Put the safety of everyone in your car first by letting impatient and aggressive drivers pass you.
- Avoid distractions such as electronics.
- Never drive impaired. Remember, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over".
"Just be patient," said Joshua Taylor, North Port public information officer. "Everyone is excited to get where they are going."
FLYING TIPS
"Arrive two hours early," said Kaley Miller, communications manager with Punta Gorda Airport, "Especially if you're parking onsite because you may have to park in the grass lot, but we have shuttles running constantly."
Miller also suggests:
- If (paved) parking lots fill up, there are discounted grass lots and shuttles for pickup.
- If you’re concerned paved parking will be hard to find, call Gulf Coast Car Service to hitch a ride.
- Wondering how crowded security lanes may be? Check your time frame on the airport's departures page to see.
- Be sure to download the Allegiant mobile app to make check-in and boarding seem like a snap.
- Only traveling pets inside the terminal.
- If boredom sets in, go to the Flybrary to pick up a magazine or book; the hallway near baggage claim is where you’ll look.
- If you’re feeling hungry check the short-term parking lot for a scheduled Food Truck.
"We are estimating the total year-end numbers to be over 1.6 million passengers," Miller said, "which is a small percentage over 2018’s 1.58 million total passengers.
"This month is similar to last December 2018 as well."
This year's flight projections include:
- For Dec. 24: 21 departures and 21 arrivals
- For Dec. 25: 17 Departures and 16 arrivals
- For Dec. 26: 25 departures and 24 arrivals
- For Dec. 27: 26 departures and 26 arrivals
- For Dec. 28: 29 departures and 29 arrivals
- For Dec. 29: 25 departures and 25 arrivals
- For Dec. 30 and 31: 26 arrivals and 26 departures
- For Jan. 1: 7 departures and 7 arrivals.
It’s not that there are more flights scheduled today than usual, according to Miller.
"The perception of being busier is due to several things that have compounded," Miller said. "The paved parking lots are filling up so remote/grass parking may only be available (depends on the time of day).
There’s more people traveling with more checked luggage and presents, so the baggage claim will be busier, Miller said.
"There’s more family and friends coming to pick up or drop off during the holidays than a usual day, so there is just more congestion of cars and people at the terminal," she added.
