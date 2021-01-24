Airline passenger traffic dropped 28% in the Punta Gorda Airport in 2020 compared the prior year, and that's good news, the airport's chief executive officer said Thursday.
"There are airports our size that are down 80%," CEO James Parish told the Charlotte County Airport Authority in a year-end analysis.
Losing passengers means losing the airport's per enplanement passenger facility charge of $4.50.
Allegiant Airlines and other direct-flight budget airlines that focus on leisure travel have fared better than the legacy airlines, which had relied on business travelers. Allegiant is Punta Gorda's only airline. Despite the pandemic, Allegiant added four new destinations to its list of cities served, which now numbers 51.
Two of the new routes are seasonal: Chicago and Savannah, GA. Two are full time, Houston and Baltimore.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, fuel sales are down only by 7% for airline fuel. Sales of a fuel type for personal planes at the Punta Gorda airport was up 7% in the first quarter as private pilots took the air.
Punta Gorda passenger numbers were climbing to new heights in January and February of 2020, but dropped 93% in April. They have been climbing back up, but were still down 35% in December, according the airport numbers.
Loss of passengers means loss of other revenue including a 19% drop in parking fees, 20% drop in car rentals, a 26% drop in food and beverage sales and a 27% drop in ground transportation fees.
To keep it going, the airport received $23.8 million in federal relief earlier in the year as Congress passed the first pandemic bill aimed at keeping the economy and essential services afloat.
Some of the airport's biggest projects continue, including rebuilding the main 1940s runway. That's possible because the $16.4 million project is funded 90% by the federal government, 5% by the state and 5% by the airport.
A $3.6 million long term parking lot, nearly complete, is being funded half by the airport authority and half by fees charged in car rentals.
Building a new general aviation terminal and surrounding infrastructure is expected to cost $16.3 million using federal and local money. Construction has already begun.
