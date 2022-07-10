Jordan Lupella will be opening a full-service restaurant and bar at Punta Gorda Airport this winter. It will be called Rosati’s Pizza, but unlike the franchise restaurants, it will also serve breakfast.
PUNTA GORDA — A full-service restaurant is coming to Punta Gorda Airport.
Charlotte County Airport Authority commissioners recently approved Rosati’s Pizza franchise owner Jordan Lupella’s proposal to open a restaurant which will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The restaurant will also offer delivery, grab-and-go meals, takeout orders, plus flight and event catering.
Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish told commissioners he contacted those who took out application documents and talked with aviation restauranteurs, local restaurants and Charlotte Technical College’s culinary program.
“No one was interested,” he said.
He said Lupella did submit a proposal.
“It’s the only fish on the line,” he said.
Parish visited Rosati’s and said he enjoyed the pizza and wings.
Lupella introduced himself to the airport board. Raised in Chicago, Lupella has lived in Florida for 12 years, he said.
“I worked in restaurants and food services until I realized I was tired of making money for them.”
He has Rosati’s Pizza restaurants in Fort Myers and Bonita Springs.
According to the proposal, Rosati’s would operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
It will have a full bar and table service, and unlike Rosati’s Pizza restaurants elsewhere, the one at the airport will have a breakfast menu separate from their franchise lunch and dinner menu.
Rosati’s Pizza also proposes the Charlotte County Airport Authority invest $700,000 for all the permanent interior finishes, buildout, equipment furniture and fixtures, while Rosati’s invests $210,000 to $230,000 for opening inventories, pre-opening labor and working capital.
Since the airport’s investment would be $200,000 higher than informally offered to other parties, Rosati’s agreed to a higher percentage of gross sales for quicker payback.
Parish said because Rosati’s will offer other services beside serving on the premises, that will bring in more revenue for the airport.
Chicago-based Rosati’s has been in operation for nearly 60 years and is one of the oldest surviving family pizza restaurants in the U.S.
To date there are more than 200 Rosati’s Pizza restaurants, with a third of them in Illinois.
