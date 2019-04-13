Between its leisure travelers and flight training, the airport drops a pretty penny back into the local economy.
Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) has a total economic impact of $1.27 billion annually, according to the Florida Department of Transportation’s statewide aviation economic impact study. PGD has become the third-fastest growing airport in the country.
“This is outstanding news and a success story that our entire community can take pride in,” said Pam Seay, chair of the Charlotte County Airport Authority board. “Thank you to our passengers, employees, and public and private partners... who collaborated to make PGD a leading economic engine for Southwest Florida.”
Economic impact directly associated with the airport is valued at $100.5 million, or impact on the airport itself, whereas visitor spending is valued at $572.7 million. The remainder of the total impact amount comes from multiplier impacts, or additional effects that can’t be immediately measurable.
In 2010, the airport’s economic activity was a fraction of what it is today at a total of $141 million, according to FDOT’s study. Direct impacts accounted for $51 million, $28 million from visitor spending and $62 million from multiplier impacts.
“While our success in attracting low-cost air service is on the forefront of this strong economic valuation, it has also provided a catalyst for the region’s economic growth in industry and tourism as well,” said James Parish, the airport’s CEO.
In 2010, PGD also had a total payroll of $43.6 million and provided 1,386 jobs. Today, there are 12,392 people in airport-related jobs with a payroll of $418 million.
In March, PGD saw its highest amount of passengers enter and leave the airport at 221,326.
This puts the airport at having almost 500,000 passengers already in 2019, 42,800 more than this time last year.
“The economic impact of PGD is just great for our local residents,” said Charlotte County Airport Commissioner Paul Andrews. “Whether you have flown out of PGD or not, our whole community can feel the positive impacts of the business sales, tourism and jobs that our airport has created.”
