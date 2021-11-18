PUNTA GORDA — The audience gasped Thursday as Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish said a city staffer told the airport to solve traffic problems by rerouting Allegiant flights.
“That’s a very concerning reaction from a city executive,” Parish said during the Airport Authority meeting, but not naming the employee. “That concerned me greatly.”
The city official suggested the airline traffic could be sent to Fort Myers International to alleviate crowded roads as Allegiant flights touch down.
“Somebody doesn’t have control over there, for a staff member to come against the biggest economic driver of Charlotte County,” Airport Commissioner Rob Hancik said about city government after the meeting.
City Council member Mark Kuharski was at the meeting. He declined to comment to The Daily Sun.
“In my mind, that’s strike two,” Hancik said to fellow commissioners at the meeting.
He was referring to the city’s interest last year in a proposal to eliminate the Airport Authority as a strategy to privatize the airport.
“We need to patch this relationship up,” he said. “We need to get along.”
The airport sent copies of the emails to The Daily Sun.
The Fort Myers airport reroute suggestion was made by Punta Gorda Utilities Engineer Manager Steve Adams at the end of a long email, which came after other long emails to a project manager and Parish.
These emails were all about the airport’s request for the city to move a sewer line that runs underneath land where the airport needs to build an extra right turn lane at the airport entrance. The location is on Piper Road turning onto Viking Avenue.
Airport officials referred to a waterline, but Adams referred to a city force main.
In the final email of Nov. 8, Adams itemized 19 suggestions and questions about the project, the last of which said:
“Move Allegiant flights to RSW. Allegiant has 10 flights arriving and 10 departures per day (November 8). Can surface transportation facilities, Piper-Viking-Airport, at Punta Gorda meet this travel demand?”
In response, Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert reiterated Adams’ lengthy explanation of why the city utility should have been notified much earlier in the design of the project.
Parish responded that the plans have been in discussion for three years and reviews were done much earlier.
Reichert also expressed dismay that Parish and airport officials would dwell on a final line of an email that was trying to be helpful.
“Why a memo such as this was ever brought up at a board meeting, and only one sentence, is inexplicable. This was never brought to the city’s attention and certainly was not intended as represented by airport staff,” she said.
In his emails, Adams also expressed concern that adding a turn lane would not solve the problem of traffic backing up on Piper Road. He provided his own analysis of what might be causing the traffic backup problem.
Adams alternated between saying the city might pay for the project after the fact, to saying the city should not have to pay at all.
In his final email to airport employee Ron Ridenour, he opened with complimentary words.
“I have tremendous admiration for what you have accomplished at the airport. We want to help when we can. I am sending some ideas for your consideration, only to be helpful. We are ready to help with planning utility solutions for the projects you decide are needed.”
The cost of moving the pipe would be about $120,000, Parish told Commissioner Jim Herston.
The whole project, including building an additional lane in and out of the airport, would cost about $578,000, according to airport capital improvement reports.
This project is one of many underway or planned to help the airport handle its growing popularity with passengers and airlines. Expansion projects are also part of planning for the 2023 opening of a large resort, Sunseeker, owned by Allegiant Airlines, six miles from the airport.
The new turn lane is aimed at accommodating car traffic arriving for departures and arrivals. The project also includes adding lanes in front of the terminal. A new baggage handling system is scheduled that would move this security activity to a new wing of the terminal.
The airport pays for these projects with various sources including passenger facility charges as well as major federal grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation or the Federal Aviation Administration.
