An October incident in an airplane hangar motivated the Punta Gorda Airport Authority to grant management emergency access and locking of tenants' hangars.
A man fell and, while unconscious, had to be removed by ambulance in October. He had been helping an airplane owner prepare to spray paint a plane, which is not allowed in hangars, Airport Marketing Director Kaley Miller told The Daily Sun.
Airport staff noticed the subleasor of the hangar had improperly rewired some electrical boxes in the hangar to accommodate his power equipment, which is also a fire hazard, Miller said.
After the helper was knocked out by his fall, airport management decided they needed to seal off that particular hangar, blocking access to the subleasor. This was to protect the rest of the airport.
Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish told airport commissioners Thursday that they realized they did not have clear emergency access to the hangars of some 200 tenants, nor the authority to close a hangar off in cases where they found something hazardous in the hangar.
Commissioners voted unanimously to give airport management this authority. They also voted unanimously to add to all new leases the requirement for $1 million liability insurance policies. The goal is to protect the rest of the airport tenants, such as in t-hangars where multiple airplanes are stored in spaces separated by walls. Punta Gorda's hangars are built with fire walls, which would delay the spread of any fire, Parish told the commission.
The airport has had to get strict about what can go on in a hangar, Chief Operating Officer Ron Mallard told The Daily Sun. A hangar has to have an airplane in it, and can't be used to store other things, like cars. You can't live in your hangar. And you can't have so much stuff in your hangar that you can't get your plane out, Mallard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.