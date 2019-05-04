PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda continues to expand its city limits into unincorporated south Charlotte County.
The latest addition: property at 324 Cooper St., a parcel located in the LaVilla subdivision near East Olympia Avenue.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved the final reading of multiple ordinances that would allow 0.64 acres of land to be annexed into the city and rezoned to develop a residential and commercial area for people to live, shop and come together.
No discussion was held by council members in the approval; however, City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told the Sun that there is still work to be done before any development on the property can be be considered.
“The project managers (Alonso Real Estate Services) will need to submit development plans prior to construction (to the city),” Reichert said. “Until we receive building plans for the actual design of the buildings no construction can begin.”Representatives of Alonso Real Estate could not be reached for comment.
The city still has to get clearance from the state for a land-use designation change. That process will take 31 days from the city’s adoption on Wednesday.
“The rezoning will be effective at that time as well,” Reichert said.
The previous zoning for the property was Commercial General with Charlotte County. By rezoning, the developers hope to maintain the Punta Gorda community’s small-town feel.
“(We want to) maintain the community’s small-town charm that Punta Gorda already has by creating places for people to come together and hang out and be apart of the community,” said Lauren Robie, of Alonso Real Estate, at the April 17 City Council meeting.
“By us annexing in and coming in as Neighborhood Center, we really hope to be a starting point for the neighborhood to provide a place where little shops can come up and people can live and hopefully we could get more people (in the area) to annex in the future,” Robie said.
A house, registered with the state of Florida as a historic structure, is located on the lot now. Behind that is a vacant lot.“We would like to preserve the existing house and create a new multi-use development where there is currently vacant land,” Robie said. “We would like to stay true to what makes Punta Gorda so special and that is its history.” This new annexation proposal is just the latest efforts by the city to expand its boundaries. In the last five years, the city has annexed five different areas considered part of the unincorporated south Charlotte County.
