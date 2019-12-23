Punta Gorda’s dispatch center will getting an update in the coming months to make dispatchers’ jobs a little easier.
The new Total Response software, by PowerPhone, displays and presents protocols and procedures used when handling calls for service, including scripts for police, fire, and medical emergencies.
“Currently, we have protocols, and they have certain questions they will ask and they’re trained to ask certain questions, but this would give them a structured list of questions to ask in certain situations,” said Lt. Dylan Renz.
City Council approved the new, $60,862 system Wednesday. The software will be paid for by Charlotte County E911 funds, with recurring maintenance costs of approximately $6,862 paid by the city beginning in fiscal year 2021.
Communications Supervisor Audrey Denis said the system is sort of like a check list for dispatchers to check off what they’ve asked, rather than having to remember the questions or find the policy that applies.
“When you start typing, it goes right into the CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch), so the units on the field know what we’re doing too,” she said.
Denis said every call starts with asking the who, what, where, when, and how.
“Once you ask the basic questions, and get the units rolling, it’s going to start going into the technical end of it,” she said. “If it’s a structure fire, is everybody out of the house? Where is the fire? What part of the house? It will go into all those questions we need.”
Renz said most of the questions in the system are currently being asked, but they’re not automatically integrated into the computer system, so multiple questions might be asked before they get manually typed into the CAD.
“This way when they ask a question and they enter it in, everybody is automatically updated,” he said.
The Punta Gorda Dispatch Center mainly takes police and fire calls, while medical calls are transferred to Charlotte County. The Charlotte County E911 Center already has a similar system integrated with CAD called Priority Dispatch ProQA.
If a medical does need to be taken, dispatchers in Punta Gorda have a flip book containing questions and instructions for a wide variety of medical emergencies. But in her 14 years there, Denis said she’s only taken one medical call, though all the dispatchers are trained and certified for those, as well as for police and fire.
Renz said the primary reason Punta Gorda doesn’t take those calls is because they don’t have enough staff. Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) can take time, and when there are only two or three dispatchers working at a time, that takes people away from other tasks.
“We can do it if it needs to be done, but ultimately, if someone is doing EMD, they can no longer answer other phone calls, they can no longer dispatch police and fire,” he said. “That’s why our primary process is to get in touch with Charlotte County.”
Last fiscal year, the Punta Gorda dispatchers answered a total 39,931 calls, including 31,877 administrative calls and 8,054 911 calls. They dispatched 10,854 calls to patrol, with an average response time of 6 minutes and 1 second.
In the current fiscal year, including only October and November, they have answered a total 6,685 calls, including 5,370 administrative calls and 1,315 911 calls. They dispatched 1,844 calls to patrol, with an average total response time of 5 minutes and 35 seconds.
“We’re proud of the fact our dispatch and response times are very quick,” Renz said. “As the city grows and we’re taking on more and more calls and have more things going on, we want to make sure we are bringing in technology to help us maintain those.”
