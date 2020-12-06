The Punta Gorda Mural Society is ending 2020 with a new mural to capture the history of the old army air field built in 1943.
The Punta Gorda Army Air Field was used to train pilots during World War II.
Artist Keith Goodson will start painting on Dec. 7, and he expects to be completed within two weeks, weather permitting.
The Mural Society invites all to stop by Veterans Park to welcome him to town and watch this special mural come to life. Progress photos will be posted on the Society’s website (www.puntagordamurals.org) and Facebook page.
The air field was used from February 1944 to September 1945 to train an estimated 750 U.S. pilots for WWII. The Army Air Corps staffed the facility with 44 officers and 1,097 enlisted men and had more than 100 aircraft on the ground. Training ended on September 1, 1945, one day before the Japanese surrendered.
The facility was active for a total of 1 year, 8 months and 22 days.
In 2002 the Mural Society painted a mural featuring the historic air field on three walls at the Charlotte County Airport (now the Punta Gorda Airport). Unfortunately, the mural was lost in 2004, a victim of Hurricane Charley. Now sixteen years later, the Society is eager to capture this important history once again, this time on a newly constructed wall in Veterans Park on Nesbit Street, Punta Gorda.
This is the 31st mural the society has sponsored.
This new mural will be part of the Society’s Guided Walking Tours scheduled for January through March.
Visit the website for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.