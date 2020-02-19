Charlotte County commissioners appeared divided Tuesday on whether to promise property tax dollars to the city of Punta Gorda to get rid of old septic systems.
The neighborhood targeted for conversion to sewer — called Charlotte Park — is technically located in Charlotte County, but receiving Punta Gorda utilities. Located west of U.S. 41, it is surrounded by the city.
“There’s no question this is a number one priority for us,” Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch told City Council members and the city manager. “I think it’s important that we work with you. I think it’s important that we make this happen.”
At issue is curbing pollution to Charlotte Harbor, which the city and the county share.
Commission Chair Bill Truex said he supports everything but the funding.
“I’ve got to tell you right now, I’m not going to approve any money. The board may choose to do that. But that means we have to supplement every single utility company in Charlotte County.”
Commissioners told city officials they would help Punta Gorda schedule hearings for the formation of a municipal services benefit unit, where property owners would ultimately be assessed the cost through their property taxes.
“I will be glad to go through that debate, and I will be glad to have those hearings,” Truex said.
City Manager Howard Kunik estimated the project to convert some 1,340 lots representing 340 residential units, would cost between $31.7 and $49.8 million, depending on the technology used.
Kunik said the city needs to know what kind of support it has from the county before moving forward. The city would like to follow the model set by the county’s last three conversion projects in which the cost to residents was kept to $11,500. That amount can be paid off over 20 years. That required the county to find grant money.
Many residents have fought these assessments, but others were willing to pay to get rid of their old septic systems.
The county also allowed owners of empty lots to defer participation, knowing that the price could rise in the future. Kunik said the city will have to decide whether to allow that approach, which places greater burden on owners of developed property.
Aging septic systems and most septic systems in Florida, are considered major contributors to water pollution due to the quality of the soil and the high water table, scientists have told the county. Commissioners acknowledged that this neighborhood in Punta Gorda is critical to clean up due to its proximity to Charlotte Harbor.
Why is this neighborhood not part of the city, Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked. “Wouldn’t it just be easier just to annex it?”
The residents, asked about eight years ago, said they don’t want to be part of the city, Kunik said. One of the bigger complaints was the city’s stiffer code standards for how people maintain their property.
