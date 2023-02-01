GAS LEAK PUNTA GORDA

Charlotte County Fire and EMS personnel pack up their gear once the gas leak was shut off and TECO remained at the scene to finish repairs.

 SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON

PUNTA GORDA - Residents living along one block of Retta Esplanade from McGregor to Chasteen streets were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak was reported.

Todd Dunn, spokesman for Charlotte County Fire and EMS, said Special Operations Squad 12, which handles hazardous materials, provided backup for the Punta Gorda Fire Department.


