Punta Gorda celebrates its hibiscus history

The hibiscus is a special flower to the city of Punta Gorda, so much so that it is celebrated by the annual Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival.
Locals gather each year to sell plants and art pieces to commemorate Punta Gorda's title as "The City of Hibiscus."
In 1926, the City Council first passed an ordinance proclaiming the city as such, and purchased and planted 2,200 red hibiscus plants throughout Punta Gorda, according to the Charlotte County Historical Center Society.
The city was also home to hibiscus hybridizer Harry Pete Goulding, who created roughly 500 hibiscus varieties in the 1930s, as told by CCHCS President Frank Desguin during the event preparation.
On Saturday, local residents returned to Gilchrist Park for the second day of the festival.
Christine Kash, owner of Exotic Plant Eden, specializes in rare and uncommon aroid species.
"The festival is great," she said. "The people are nice, the vendors are nice. It's a long, fun weekend."
The plant sale didn't just consist of hibiscus growers.
"My husband and I have been growing desert roses for 25 years," said Sandy Wall of Green Mind Growers.
Her husband, a horticulture specialist, focuses on desert roses. Wall finds the flowers to be easy to care for.
"They are very forgiving. With a little water, the flowers will come back as good as new."
Sculptor Sydney Martin returned to sell her handcrafted garden sculptures.
"For me, the first day, people come for plants, but the second day, they come back to see what they didn't see when they got their plants," she said.
The festival also crowned its winners of the Lil Miss Hibiscus Pageant that morning. Savannah Bobo and Ava Cummings were named Precious Miss Hibiscus. Makenzie Dallman was named Lil Miss Hibiscus and Lainey Frohlich has taken the title of Junior Miss Hibiscus.
