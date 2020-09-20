The Punta Gorda Chamber Annual Awards Dinner and Partner Appreciation Night was held at TT’s Tiki in Punta Gorda, on Friday, Sept. 18. With over 100 in attendance, Chamber President John Wright introduced Chamber Partner member businesses and reflected on the past year’s events.
Outgoing Chamber Chair Debra Trenholm of Residential Real Estate introduced incoming Chair June Amara of Creative Window Treatments. Chamber President John Wright, in a break from tradition, designated all Partnership Members as “Business of the Year 2020,” citing the efforts every business made during an economy that was challenged by the pandemic.
A catered dinner was served, and a raffle was held for a “Basket of Cheer.” For more information on the Punta Gorda Chamber, visit punta gordachamber.com.
Sun Photos by Jerry Beard
