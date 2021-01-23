Members and visitors gathered Saturday at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the consecration of the church.
The celebration commenced with a service of mid-day prayer, followed by the ministry fair and basket auction. The celebration included a barbecue dinner provided by Johnny Lloyd and entertainment under an outdoor tent.
Attendees were required to wear face masks and be socially distant.
“This is a wonderful celebration, even in the midst of a terrible pandemic,” said The Rev. Canon Chris Gray, who read journal entries from the first service when the first building was consecrated Jan. 25, 1896.
The original building’s property value was recorded at $1,000. The church was started by just 53 people.
The Rev. Canon Richard Norman recognized the church’s interior artistry and historical details, from the stained glass mural of the Good Shepherd to its original altar and bell.
After hurricanes and refurbishments, the church now houses a fellowship hall and office complex along with the sanctuary and education facilities at 401 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda.
The Rev. Roy Tuff felt honored to celebrate the foundation’s establishment.
“It’s awe inspiring. These years have been accompanied by tears, joy and prayers,” said Tuff.
