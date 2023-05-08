PUNTA GORDA — After hearing the need, Punta Gorda City Council members recently approved six speed limit signs to be installed along Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda.
When officers ask stopped speeders how fast they are going, they often don't know.
So, the Punta Gorda Police Department administration asked the City Council members at its last meeting to help educate motorists.
The police administration believes adding six, 30 mph speed limit signs closer together will help motorists see them more frequently. The police department estimates about 32% of motorist drive 5 miles faster than the 30 mph speed limit on Aqui Esta Drive.
Traffic officers reported drivers think the speed limit is 40 mph on Aqui Esta Drive. The board was told the police department receives "a lot of complaints" about speeders along Aqui Esta Drive.
Council member Mark Kuharski said some residents may think adding six signs is too many or the speed limit may be too low along the road. He asked if the City Council should review the speed limit to see if it needs to be addressed in the future.
"We could put up a sign every 50 feet, but after a while people tend not to see them," Kuharski said, adding active enforcement with consequences is needed.
"Is the speed limit too low? What about other streets? Are we setting in motion a whole lot of cascaded motions?" Kuharski asked.
Kuharski said the city needs to do something proactively to inform motorists of the speed limit and "ultimately enforce the limits on the streets."
There was talk of speed cushions to maybe slow down drivers. These are used on some neighborhood bridges to slow traffic but it's not helpful for emergency vehicles.
Council member Bill Dryburgh said there are cameras in other cities used for enforcement. However, Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said she called other cities about traffic cameras and didn't get real answers on why they've been removed.
"The camera takes a photo of the license plate and a ticket is sent in the mail to the vehicle owner," Davis told the council. "Every city that had speed cameras have removed them. We couldn't find a law that prohibits or allows us to do it."
City Manager Greg Murray said there were cameras in the city where he used to work and they slowed down speeders, especially in school zones.
"They (the cameras) are a revenue generator," Murray said.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews said many motorists don't know the speed limit is 30 mph in business or residence districts, unless otherwise posted. She wondered if adding six more signs would create "sign blight." She asked about permanently assigning an officer along Aqui Esta Drive or a volunteer car other than a camera to enforce the speed limit.
"We've had to pay overtime to enforce the speed limit on Aqui Esta Drive, otherwise an officer is out there for 10 minutes and has to leave to go on another call," Davis said. "Staffing is always the issue."
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
