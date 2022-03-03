PUNTA GORDA — After months of waiting, two lawsuits against Punta Gorda’s indecent language ordinance are set to see arguments begin in August.
Attorneys for both the city of Punta Gorda and the two plaintiffs appeared before Judge Geoffrey H. Gentile on Thursday morning via Zoom conference.
Gentile admonished both sides for apparently sitting on the case since October, with no record of motions between then and early February.
“My excitement turned to judicial concern,” Gentile said.
Plaintiff attorney Phares Heindl said he had attempted to get in contact with the city’s attorneys and was waiting on an update from the court.
“I didn’t know it was up to me,” Heindl said.
Punta Gorda City Attorney David Levin told Gentile he had been waiting for a transcript of the original code enforcement cases against one of the men — Andrew B. Sheets — to be delivered for the city to respond.
Gentile said both attorneys appeared to be at fault for the delay, and emphasized he wanted to see the case move toward a resolution as quickly as possible. He instructed Heindl to have the transcript filed by March 9 and to make sure a copy was sent to his office email to ensure there was a record of it.
Arguments in the case are scheduled for Aug. 1; the cases involving Sheets will be heard in the morning, while the cases against Richard L. Massey will be heard in the afternoon.
Both men have been charged with violating an ordinance against “offensive language” in public spaces, passed by the City Council in June.
The law defines “offensive language” to include “fighting words,” “indecent speech” or “obscene,” as well as anything that would “depict or describe sexual or excretory activities or organs in a manner that is offensive as measured by contemporary community standards.” Such speech, under the ordinance, cannot be displayed on signs, flags or clothing in a public place where it can be viewed by children under the age of 17.
The lawsuit centers on Massey and Sheets displaying such signage as a protest against the law last year, claiming that the law violated the First Amendment.
Both men flew flags which read “f- — Biden” unredacted in public view during June of that year — Massey outside City Hall; Sheets on Taylor Road.
Sheets is contesting four instances of the code ordinance being applied to his protests, while Massey is contesting one instance.
Both plaintiffs are being represented by Heindl through the Rutherford Institute, a nonprofit legal organization which operates, according to its website, to defend “civil liberties and to educate the public on important issues affecting their constitutional freedoms.”
Heindl had filed a motion to consolidate all five cases together. Gentile rejected that motion, arguing that the plaintiffs’ separate circumstances warranted their own discussion. The judge did grant a motion to have all four of Sheets’ appeals consolidated into one case, owing to their common connections, for the sake of briefing.
At a meeting last October, the Punta Gorda code enforcement board voted to stay the enforcement of the decisions against Sheets and Massey pending the results of the lawsuit.
Levin attended that meeting, and told board members that the decision would not prevent the city from pursuing similar code violation enforcement against other violations in the future.
