PUNTA GORDA — Tom Watson has been in the coffee business for less than two years, but he's learned a valuable lesson: A coffee shop is only as good as its vibe.
And, for a while, the vibe at The BEAN on 41 Coffee Shop, 2705 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, was not good.
"The energy in our shop was flat," he said, adding that places like Starbucks succeed in part because of atmosphere.
So Watson, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, decided he wanted to bring the positive energy he feels at a political rally to the coffee shop he and his wife, Moni, bought in 2018.
Watson recently announced he is "transforming" The BEAN on 41 into "a MAGA cafe." (The name isn't changing, however.)
A blue banner draped across the counter declares "TRUMP Keep America Great 2020." A television behind the counter is turned to Trump-friendly Fox News and channels showing the president's political rallies. A "curio table" displays Bibles and Trump-related memorabilia, including an unopened envelope containing a letter from Melania Trump. Along with these changes, the Watsons also revised the menu and now offer fresh-baked goods made on site.
In keeping with this new direction, Watson has two events planned for February: a State of the Union watch party tonight, and a President's Day celebration with live music.
Watson, a former New Yorker who moved to Punta Gorda from Hawaii in 2009, stresses the changes aren't about politics. He said he only "leans" Republican and isn't a big fan of politicians in general. It's about creating a better "vibe" in the shop, he said. And, as far as sales and customers are concerned, it seems to be successful.
"We have had more customers, more people laughing in here than in the last three or four months," said employee Brenda Gardner, who is neutral toward Trump. "And everyone has been very courteous, very nice."
Following the announcement earlier this month, Watson saw his best-ever sales week, and he's considering adding staff to help with the surge in business.
Other than some bad online reviews, mostly from people who've never set foot in the shop, Watson said he hasn't gotten much backlash. Following a widely shared Facebook post from a community news page, he found a nail in his driveway he believes was put there to puncture his tire. A Punta Gorda Police officer told Watson there was no evidence of a crime, but his mother would probably like to get coffee at the shop.
The mostly positive response is no surprise, given that Charlotte's demographics favor Republicans. In the 2016 election, nearly 62% of Charlotte County voters supported Trump, compared to 46% nationwide.
Watson recently sat down with the Sun at his shop to talk about the changes. The following conversation has been edited for clarity and length.
With so many businesses reluctant to take political stances, why did you want to become a "MAGA cafe"?
Summers here are tough enough, but I found the energy in our shop was flat. There was nothing particularly special about the shop other than our triple-filtered water, locally roasted beans and coffee-shop style sandwiches.
And so I asked myself what's missing here, and I determined what was missing was positive energy and positive people. And, having been to several Trump rallies, I found I had instant friends with a commonality and that the energy was always very good.
Why do you support Donald Trump?
We've got a president who's willing to take on the tasks at hand. And the biggest one, to my wife and I, is pro-life. He stood behind bulletproof glass the other day and made a 12-minute speech about human life. And we feel that it's important to be able to stand with our convictions. We all happen to think he's great, and he's doing what's right for America, and he's doing it for no compensation and at 73 years old. I just admire the man.
What has the reaction been from customers?
I have seen more new faces in the last two weeks than I have since we've started. There's people walking in the door with red, white and blue, with smiles on their faces, who are thanking me for standing up for what we believe. But I believe a coffee shop is about the vibe, and I wanted to transform the vibe from negative to positive. All the news is very negative. We don't watch it anymore.
Any backlash?
Most of the people who attack me do so online, from anonymity.
Is someone who supports a Democratic candidate welcome?
Yes, yes, absolutely. This shop is a home to anyone who wants to come hang out and have fun. That was missing.
We're not taking a radical stand — that you can't come in here unless you like Donald Trump. Anybody can come in here and they'll be greeted with respect — and great coffee.
What changes have you noticed with this new direction?
I'm seeing an increase in customer count. I'm seeing an increase in value per sale. But mostly an increase in the positive energy. The lattes are coming out better. The food looks better. It's really strange.
It's a totally different vibe. I'm loving coming to work now. I used to not enjoy opening my door in the morning, but now I can't wait to get here.
Email: garry.overbey@yoursun.com
