PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda made moves Wednesday to eventually expand its city limits with the annexation of property on Cooper Street near East Olympia Avenue.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved the first reading of multiple ordinances that would allow property at 324 Cooper St., to be annexed into the city and rezoned to develop a residential and commercial area for people to live, shop and come together.
The requests will have to come back to the City Council before any formal adoption can happen.
“By us annexing in and coming in as Neighborhood Center, we really hope to be a starting point for the neighborhood to provide a place where little shops can come up and people can live and hopefully we could get more people (in the area) to annex in the future,” said Lauren Robie of Alonso Real Estate Services, a Punta Gorda company that owns the 0.64 acres of land.
The property is located just east of the city’s boundary in the LaVilla Subdivision, along LaVilla Road, and is currently zoned as Commercial General with Charlotte County.
“(With this project), we hope to maintain the community small-town charm that Punta Gorda already has by creating places for people to come together and hang out and be apart of the community,” Robie said.
A house, registered with the state of Florida as a historic structure, is located on the lot now. Behind that is a vacant lot.
Robie said they want to preserve the historic house and build up the lot behind it.
“What we are proposing is we would like to preserve the existing house and create a new multi-use development where there is currently vacant land,” Robie said. “We would like to stay true to what makes Punta Gorda so special and that is its history.”
This new annexation proposal is just the latest efforts by the city to expand its boundaries. In the last five years, the city has annexed five different areas considered part of the unincorporated south Charlotte County.
“Wednesday’s request was the first annexation of 2019,” wrote City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert in an email to the Sun.
Annexation is voluntary in Punta Gorda; however, for the past 12 years, the City Council has been directing city staff to reach out to property owners to encourage them to consider annexation, according to Reichert in a February Sun report.
“We (have already been) kind of encouraging what is happening here anyway,” said Council Member Gary Wein at Wednesday’s meeting.
