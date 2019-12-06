PUNTA GORDA — Would your kids like to get up close with police and fire vehicles? They will have the chance this Saturday at the Punta Gorda Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Members of the Punta Gorda Police Department and the Punta Gorda Fire Department will be present at the free event with their equipment at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Building located at 1410 Tamiami Trail.
PGPD Lt. Dylan Renz said the event is a way “to interact with the community, to get people together around the holidays.”
“We’ll have police vehicles there, fire vehicles, games, activities for the kids,” he said.
Home Depot will provide a kids’ workshop. There will be face painting, balloon animals, a bounce house, waterworks from the fire department. Cops and firefighters — including Police Chief Pam Davis — will be getting in a dunk tank, and the police department’s Gaming Trailer will also be available for kids to explore.
Desserts and drinks will be provided, along with food, cotton candy and snow cones, provided by area businesses.
Child ID packets will also be available for parents to fill out for their children, with volunteers available to take the kids’ fingerprints. The packets provide all the information police would need should the child go missing.
“When the kids come, it just takes a few minutes,” Renz said. “We’ll provide the fingerprints, and parents can complete the rest at home. If anything were to happen, if a child went missing, they would have that information readily available to provide to law enforcement.”
Renz said the department just wants everyone to come out and have a good time.
