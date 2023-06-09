Greg Murray_01.jpg

Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

PUNTA GORDA — Despite the city manager explaining a $1 increase would hire two more sanitation workers, none of the Punta Gorda City Council members advocated additional help for the district.

At the recent meeting, members were told new sanitation users grew by 23.8% totaling 12,255 homes in Punta Gorda, but only one new employee was hired in 17 years.


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

