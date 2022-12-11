PUNTA GORDA — A coveted staircase from the historic City Hall building can stay, but it can't be used for anything besides holiday decorations.
Members of the Punta Gorda City Council were recently updated on the renovation of the building estimated at $10.6 million. Funding comes from the city's share of the county's 1% sales tax.
The plan allows for the restoration of the exterior and interior historic features, larger audience capacity, improved dais, better technology and audiovisual capability, conference/meeting room and office work space.
What it doesn't allow is usage of the staircase. It's incorporated in the plan, but can't be retrofitted or be fully functional in the building.
Council members were disappointed it couldn't be used at all, adding it would cost too much money and have to be brought up to the fire code. They were told if it's rebuilt, then it's not considered "historic." The other option was to save it, but not use it. It's there as a "visual" historical part of the building.
"That's kind of the historic beauty of the building," Mayor Lynne Matthews said, expressing disappointment. "It's kind of a focal point."
She said it defines the history of the building.
Matthews said she didn't like the finish on the building.
"I don't like it at all," she said. "It detracts from the historical value of the historic part of the building, completely. It turns it into something that looks like it's trying to be contemporary, but it's really not and I don't like it at all. I think something more neutral needs to go in that space."
Her other concern was that the reconstruction was edging up to $11 million.
"It sucks when the city has to follow the code (for the staircase)," Council Member Mark Kuharski joked, adding it could be decorated for the holidays.
The City Council and other city boards are meeting in the Military Heritage Museum while nearby City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave. is being renovated. The historic portion was built in 1926. The newer structure, including the City Council Chambers, was built in the 1970s.
Council members were told the price of steel is actually coming down. However, Americans With Disabilities requirements remains costly.
"I think we have to be aware that we don't need the Taj Mahal," Matthews said. "We do need a functional building that serves its purpose today and in the future."
