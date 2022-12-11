Dais

Punta Gorda City Council members have a look at the new chambers in the City Hall renovations at a recent meeting.

PUNTA GORDA — A coveted staircase from the historic City Hall building can stay, but it can't be used for anything besides holiday decorations. 

Members of the Punta Gorda City Council were recently updated on the renovation of the building estimated at $10.6 million. Funding comes from the city's share of the county's 1% sales tax.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments