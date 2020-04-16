A Punta Gorda couple died in a Cape Coral crash Wednesday morning after a dump truck collided with their vehicle, the Cape Coral Police Department reported.
According to the police, around 8:41 a.m., Christopher A. Abdill, of Fort Myers, was traveling north on Burnt Store Road in a dump truck, approaching the intersection with Caloosa Parkway. His vehicle was loaded with loose rocks and dirt picked up at a nearby roadway construction area.
When an unknown vehicle and another dump truck stopped ahead of Abdill at the intersection with Caloosa Parkway, he attempted to stop but collided with the dump truck in front of him, according to the police.
He then steered left, reportedly crossed the center line and traveled diagonally into the southbound lanes, where he collided with a Mazda SUV driven by Joseph Voll with passenger Sue Ellen Voll, of Punta Gorda. The crash caused a "deep intrusion" into the passenger compartment of the Volls' vehicle, according to police.
The Volls died at the scene from their injuries, the police department reported.
Abdill was uninjured in the crash. His dump truck continued to travel approximately 70 feet from the roadway edge and came to rest immediately south of Caloosa Parkway, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.capecops.com/tips.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com.
